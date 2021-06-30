GMSA calls for upgraded resources for Food and Drug Department

PROMPTED by the increased activity and opportunities in Guyana due to the country now being an oil producer and the associated increased movement of people with their accompanying requirements, preferences and expectations, the role of the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) has become even more critical in ensuring the safety and/or effectiveness of food, drugs and cosmetics used in Guyana.

As a result, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) has advised that the GA-FDD be upgraded with the necessary resources, including suitable administrative and testing facilities, to implement relevant and updated regulations.

According to a statement released by the GMSA, the association is concerned with recent attempts to import food, drugs and cosmetics into Guyana, circumventing applicable food and drug regulations, especially regarding labelling and shelf-life/expiry dates.

The organisation acknowledged that these regulations are authorised by the Food and Drug Act, and are in place to protect the public health of all Guyanese, while ensuring safety and effectiveness when using imported products.

However, they noted that the consumption or application of expired food, drugs and cosmetics, as well as the inappropriate use of insufficiently labelled or mislabelled items, can make items ineffective, dangerous, or even lethal. As such, the GMSA has expressed its willingness to support the GA-FDD in fulfilling its mandate to enforce these regulations, and has called on all importers to meet the regulatory requirements for importing these items.

They further cautioned importers and their agents to desist from attempting to apply pressure to the GA-FDD through social media and other means, to bypass these regulations.

The GMSA advised against interference in this regulatory body that has to be independently focussed and execute its mandate with integrity.

The GA-FDD’s aim is to provide leadership and institutional capacity to initiate, advocate and promote programmes and policies for the development and growth of the manufacturing and related services sectors, as well as the capacity for international competitiveness of all affiliated businesses through professional services, excellent business ethics and due regard for human rights and protection of the environment.