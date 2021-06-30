—UG, GCCI collaborate to strengthen Guyana’s labour force

IN an effort to bridge the gap between industry and academia in Guyana, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), on Tuesday, June 29, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Guyana (UG) during a simple ceremony held at the university’s Turkeyen campus.

The MoU was signed by GCCI President, Timothy Tucker, and Vice-Chancellor of UG, Dr. Paloma Mohamed Martin, on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the long-term academic collaboration agreement, the GCCI and the University of Guyana will co-operate in the areas of education, training, and research.

The university will work closely with the GCCI to provide and maintain a database of students seeking employment in the private sector, develop relevant programmes that align with industry needs and requirements, offer professional training to GCCI members, and provide research assistance through the involvement of its student and faculty.

In return, the GCCI will work with its membership to provide internships and training opportunities, secure sponsorship and scholarship opportunities for students, facilitate research, and participate in guest lectures and other professional activities aimed at imparting industry knowledge and skills.

Under the agreement, the GCCI will also serve on the Advisory Board of the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI).

A statement released by the GCCI, on Tuesday, noted that GCCI acknowledges the importance of the partnership with the University of Guyana, and referred to it as “a step towards bridging skills gaps in the workplace, and strengthening Guyana’s competitiveness in a rapidly changing world.”

The GCCI also expressed eagerness and willingness to work closely with the educational institution to prepare a skilled workforce for the country, and further promote innovation and entrepreneurship among Guyanese youth.