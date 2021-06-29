$37.5M in subventions allocated to 15 Region Four NDCs

SOME $37.5 million in subventions was on Monday allocated to 15 Region Four Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to advance services within the various districts.

The simple presentation ceremony was held at the office of the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

Region Four has 17 NDCs; the other two will receive their cheques at a later date.

Minister Dharamlall called on residents to be informed and to be involved in government’s interventions within their areas.

“They can help us to get the resources that we put into these villages spent wisely, so that we uphold the values that we pursue as part of our good governance.

“The balance of the subventions will also be provided when they are finished spending this 50 per cent. We expect they are going to use the balance to complete work that have [sic] not yet been fully completed. But to ensure that they do things that are more meaningful to persons on the ground.”

The minister said the onus is now on the NDCs to honour their obligations and partner with communities to address issues, especially those that are priority.

Some of the NDCs which received cheques today are Industry/Plaisance, Better Hope, Golden Grove, Cane Grove and Buxton.

Similar distribution exercises are scheduled to be conducted in Regions Five and Six on Tuesday. Already, a $35 million subvention was handed over to 14 Region Three NDCs last Friday.

Minister Dharamlall said government will continue to advance work in all the NDC areas to better the lives of persons residing there. (DPI)