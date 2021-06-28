Woman dies in motorcycle accident; friend flees scene

TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD Kizzre Cave of Cane Street, Meadow Bank, Georgetown, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) hours after she was involved in a motorcycle accident on Saturday night.

Cave was the pillion rider and her male friend – the motorcyclist – fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving an injured and bleeding Cave on the Brickdam roadway.

A report from the Guyana Police Force noted that the accident occurred around 21:15hrs between motorcar #PWW 2903 driven by 30-year-old Tameshwar Persaud of First Street Herstelling, East Bank Demerara and motorcycle #CK 9077, driven by an unidentified male.

It is alleged that the car was proceeding east along the northern side of Brickdam, while the motorcycle was proceeding north along the western side of Brummel Place.

As both vehicles approached the intersection of Brickdam and Brummel Place — which is controlled by a traffic light signal that was not working at the time — they failed to stop and continued proceeding in their respective directions. The front of the car collided with the left side portion of the motorcycle, which caused Cave and her male friend to fall off. It is alleged that the unidentified motorcyclist then got up and ran away. Cave was subsequently picked up in an unconscious state by an ambulance and taken to the GPHC where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty. She was admitted as a patient suffering from broken legs, a fractured left arm and concussion to the head; however, she later succumbed to her injuries around 05:30hrs on Sunday. The driver of the car was tested negative for alcohol in his system.