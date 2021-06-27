Duo wanted for fraud committed on Duke Lodge in police custody

TWO men are in the custody of the police hours after a wanted bulletin was issued for them in connection with committing fraud on Roraima Duke Lodge Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

The Guyana Police Force claims that Shemar Jones, 20, and Clifton Wilson, 26, committed the alleged crime of obtaining credit by fraud between April 8 and April 12, 2021.

A police report noted that Wilson of Blue Sackie Drive, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown, was arrested by the police, while Jones of Festival City, North Ruimveldt, turned himself in.