Gladwin Henry wanted in connection with murder of Haresh Singh

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Friday last, issued a wanted bulletin for Gladwin Henry, who is being sought for questioning in relation to the murder of West Coast Berbice teenager, Haresh Singh.

According to Police Headquarters, the last known address for Henry is Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB); he is said to be the immediate family of the Henry boys, whose mutilated bodies were found just three days prior to the murder of Singh.

The body of 17-year-old Singh, also known as ‘Raj’, formerly of Lot 8, Number Three Village, WCB, was discovered with chop wounds in the Number Two backdam, WCB, on September 9, 2020, during the protests for justice for the Henry boys.

On the day he was found, Singh had left his home accompanied by his uncles to venture into the backdam to work, however, he returned home by himself to fetch water. His body was later found by his relatives lying motionless and bleeding from the nose. His motorcycle was also discovered burnt.

An autopsy revealed that the teen died from brain haemorrhage and blunt trauma to the head, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.

The bodies of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry were discovered on September 6, on a coconut farm at Cotton Tree, WCB. The cousins had left their home to go into the backdam to pick coconuts, on September 5, and that was the last time they were seen alive.

Singh’s family were initially taken into custody as suspects for the Henry boys murder, but were later released; three men have since been arrested and charged for the murder and are currently on remand. Some speculated that Singh’s murder was in retaliation for that of the Henry boys.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Henry is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 232-0969, 232-0313, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.