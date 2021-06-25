Canadian High Commission donates $8.9M to CDC for flood relief

THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC), on Thursday, received $8.9 million from the Canadian High Commission to boost its flood relief efforts.

CDC Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig, received the donation from High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, Mark Berman, at the Canadian Embassy.

The Director-General said the donation will go towards, among other things, shelter management and providing potable water for those affected by the flood.

“We recognise now that because of the flooding there could be water contamination; having drinking water is essential to prevent any outbreak. So, we place a lot of emphasis on ensuring that there is potable water for residents in those communities,” he stated.

He highlighted that the Canadian Government has, over the years, assisted Guyana during times of disaster, lending critical support in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020. With that, he said the funding would help tremendously in the CDC’s response effort.

High Commissioner Berman said the Government of Canada is pleased to be assisting Guyana in combating the flood situation.

“I want the Government and you the people of Guyana to know that Canada stands firmly with you during the crisis… Canada recognises the impact of an effective humanitarian response, protects the lives and wellbeing of those affected by the crisis,” the High Commissioner said.

He said through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), more support will be provided such as personal protective equipment, safe drinking water and shelter management support. Added to that, Mr. Berman said Canada is committed to working with Guyana for the relief recovery in the months ahead.

“I have to commend President Ali, the Government of Guyana and particularly the CDC for their leadership and coordination of relief efforts throughout the crisis, and I am looking forward to continued partnership as we help to rebuild Guyana from this disaster,” he said.

The CDC since the beginning of the national disaster has been receiving assistance to aid its flood relief efforts from the private sector and Non-Governmental Organisations.

Additionally, the National Assembly recently approved $10 billion in supplementary funding to bolster Government’s ongoing flood relief efforts nationwide.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday began its ‘Detailed Disaster Sector Assessment’ in Regions Two, Five, Six, Seven and 10. The exercise is estimated to be completed within a month after which a damage and loss estimate report will be prepared. (DPI)