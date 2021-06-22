Fire Service locates origin site of ‘Multi’ fire

INVESTIGATORS of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) have located the “seat of the fire” or the origin site of the Saturday’s fire at the North Ruimveldt Multilateral School.

This is according to Deputy Fire Chief, Gregory Wickham, who told this newspaper, on Monday, that investigators have been working around the clock.

Investigators were at the scene all day Sunday and Monday in an attempt to ascertain the cause of the mysterious fire that destroyed the school’s First to Fifth Form classrooms, Science, Home Economics and Information Technology laboratories, as well as the school’s $3 million ‘smart’ classroom – the first to be launched in Guyana in 2015.

“Our guys worked late into the night last night and they are still there. We have the government’s chief electrical engineer there also and they are working to complete the investigation. When I spoke to our fire service investigator, he told me that the chief government electrical inspector and he were able to identify the seat of the fire, where the fire started, so that’s a plus,” said Wickham.

He noted that this discovery takes the GFS one step closer to identifying the cause of the fire that destroyed a section of the school.

On Sunday, the Deputy Fire Chief had told this publication that the GFS was probing two possible theories into the cause of the fire.

However, he did not want to reveal the two theories being examined. He noted that it would only be prudent to do so when the investigations were completed and there was a definitive finding.