Three more die from ‘COVID’, 123 new cases

EVEN as the fight against the COVID-19 virus continues, the number of COVID-19 related deaths has increased to 447 following the death of three more persons.

The Ministry of Health disclosed that the latest fatalities are two males– A 66-year-old and a 73-year-old– both from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), who both died on June 17. The third victim is a 43-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on June 18.

They all died while receiving care at a medical facility. Meanwhile, there are currently 1,577 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 123 new cases as of June 20, 2021. Even as new cases were recorded, 26 persons were reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,073.

The 123 newly confirmed cases were recorded in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and 10. Seventy-four of the newly confirmed cases were females with the remaining 49 being males.

Region Four accounted for 37 of the new cases; Region Two recorded nine new cases; Region Three recorded 16 new cases; Regions Five recorded six new cases; and Region Six recorded 20 new cases. Regions Nine and 10 recorded 32 and three new cases, respectively.

It was reported that the 123 new cases were recorded from a total of 987 tests. The country has now recorded a total of 19,096 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Twenty-one persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Currently, there are 107 persons in institutional isolation; 1,448 are in home isolation and one person is in institutional quarantine. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from June 1, 2021, until June 30, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is from 22:30 hrs to 04:00 hrs.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.