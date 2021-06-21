Fourth victim succumbs after deadly Fort Wellington crash

A fourth person, identified as Lakeram Mangal, who was involved in the deadly early morning crash at the Fort Wellington Public Road, West Coast Berbice, on Monday last, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He joins three others on the list of causalities arising out of the accident; the others being the driver of the vehicle– Carlos Edwards Jr, 23, of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam; Shabana Latif, 36, of Brothers Village, East Bank Berbice and former police officer, Hookumchand Parmanand, 59, an overseas-based Guyanese, formerly of Number 36 Village.

As previously reported by the Guyana Chronicle, the accident occurred around 05:00 hrs on June 14, while Edwards was transporting passengers from Berbice to Georgetown. Among the passengers were Edwards’ child-mother and his six-year-old daughter.

Mangal, 53, of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, at the time of the accident was heading to the Ogle Airport to board a flight to the interior where he was due to return to work.

Police reported that the motor car, #HC 6077, was proceeding west along the southern side of Fort Wellington Public Road at a fast rate and, while negotiating a left bend on the road during a heavy downpour, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ran into a concrete and mesh fence, then ploughed into a lamp pole before finally turning turtle in a drain on the said southern side of the road.

The driver and passengers of the car received injuries about their bodies and were taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where Parmanand, Edwards Jr., and Latif were pronounced dead.

The three injured passengers were initially treated at the Fort Wellington Hospital before they were transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Mangal, who suffered head injuries, was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.