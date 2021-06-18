Regions 1 & 6 leading the race to get vaccinated

–as gov’t steams ahead to get nation fully immunised against the dreaded COVID-19 disease

IN keeping with the government’s intensified efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic here, some 224,853 persons, the equivalent of 46.2% of the country’s adult population, have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date.

And according to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, of that number, about 94,243 of them, some 19.4%, have received both doses of the vaccine and are now fully vaccinated.

Making the foregoing disclosure during his daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, Dr. Anthony said that Region One (Barima-Waini) is leading the vaccination drive, as 55.9% of its adult population have received the first dose, with Region Six coming a close second at 54%.

As to how the other administrative regions rate in the first-dose race, from all accounts, Regions Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Five Mahaica-Berbice) have not been doing too badly, after all, at 47.8% and 49.36 % respectively, as have Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), which have both had a 45% success at getting their people vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) seems to be slowly getting there at 43.5%, as is Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) at 42.4%, leaving Regions Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) woefully behind at 28.6% and 14% respectively.

Minister Anthony was quick to note that though the recent floods across the country have tended to slow things down somewhat, the government will be forging ahead with its drive with much the same fervor as it is expending on addressing the flooding issue.

“It is certainly challenging in some of the communities, especially those that are affected by flooding, and in some cases like in Region Eight. And, added to that, because of the mountains and so on, it’s difficult to reach some of those communities,” Dr. Anthony said, adding: “Nevertheless, the team there has been trying, and despite all the challenges, they have been working to get people vaccinated. We have seen a decline in the numbers that we are reaching, but we are still persisting.”

CONSISTENCY

He noted that despite the widespread flooding in Region One, there has been a consistent response from the residents there to get vaccinated at all costs, and that the teams in that region are equally committed to administering the COVID-19 vaccines to those residents who are desirous of receiving their doses.

Minister Anthony further disclosed that the medical teams stationed in Region Seven have launched a massive house-to-house vaccination drive in Bartica to facilitate those persons who may not be able to reach a vaccination site due to the severe flooding there, or those persons who may feel more comfortable receiving their vaccines at home.

“In Region Seven, they had embarked on a house-to-house campaign within the Bartica area, in the hope of getting more people vaccinated,” Dr. Anthony said, adding: “And, in the Upper and Middle Mazaruni, it is quite flooded, and so the teams are having challenges. They are doing more observation for water-borne diseases, but they also have teams there for if people are willing to get their vaccines, they would be able to administer it.” With the recent success of the COVID-19 drive through vaccination sites in Region Four, the Ministry of Health intends to have similar initiatives extended to the other administrative regions, beginning with Regions Two, Three and Six. Dr. Anthony noted that the ministry is currently in the assessment stage to identify possible areas for the execution of such an initiative. He also indicated that a ‘drive thru’ vaccination campaign is on the cards for this weekend in Region Two.