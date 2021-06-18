News Archives
Region One councilwoman dies in Baramita accident
DEAD: Juanita Sobers
A THIRTY-nine-year-old woman of Central Baramita Village, in the North West District, died tragically around 17:30hrs on Wednesday evening following a vehicular accident on the village’s main access road. The woman has been identified as Juanita Sobers, Secretary of the Baramita Village Council. According to reports, at the time of the accident, the minibus (#BPP9730) in which Sobers was travelling was proceeding west along the southern side of the road with its five passengers, including the deceased, and descending a hill at about 30 to 40km/hr.
The minibus was reportedly being driven by 23-year-old Deonarine Kumar, of Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma, also in the North West District of Region One (Barima-Waini).

At the scene of the accident late Wednesday

According to the driver, he was driving along without incident when suddenly the vehicle started to travel in a left-to-right motion, and try as he might to apply brakes, he couldn’t avoid running into a “baranka” on the northern edge of the road. As a result of the collision, everyone was thrown out of the vehicle, and Sobers, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was reportedly found lying motionless underneath it. She and the driver, both of whom seemingly fared the worst, were taken by public-spirited citizens to the Baramita Health Centre. Unfortunately, Sobers was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty, while the driver was admitted a patient at the institution.
The Guyana Police Force has since indicated that a “Notice of intended prosecution” has been served on the driver of the minibus.

Staff Reporter

