Suspected illicit drug aircraft found in Guyana

— drugs discovered on another plane intercepted in Suriname

LAW enforcement authorities, on Tuesday, discovered a burnt-out Cessna 206 in the Bissaruni trail (12 miles East of Kwakwani), while the Surinamese authorities, who were alerted about another aircraft heading in their direction, managed to seize more than 400 kilos of cocaine on board it.

Reports indicate that on June 14, 2021 at 20:15hrs, law enforcement received information that an aircraft was seen circling the Bissaruni trail. The aircraft subsequently landed and was discovered completely burnt.

Police said examiners identified the aircraft as a burnt-out Cessna 206, but it did not have illicit drugs or burnt bodies. “This suggests that it was a deliberate landing and burning of evidence, and the occupants may still be in the area.”

Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Joint Services have since secured the aircraft, and are examining it for further information. A search is underway to find its occupants.

Further, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has deployed roadblocks to intercept persons of interest. The Force noted that anyone who may have information regarding the event can contact the nearest police station.

Additionally, according to the Home Affairs Ministry, another aircraft was seen flying over Southern Guyana on Monday and attempts were made by CANU and the GPF to intercept it, but the aircraft managed to land in Kaaimangrasie, Suriname.

Surinamese officials were alerted and managed to arrive on site, and subsequently seized more than 400 kilos of cocaine on the plane.

Last month, the local authorities intercepted an aircraft carrying 450 kilos of cocaine near the Indigenous village of Orealla.

Two Brazilians, who were occupants of the aircraft, claimed that they were on their way to Suriname to deliver a shipment of magnesium. However, the cargo turned out to be filled with drugs.

The duo, Salim Nobrega De Alimser, 65, and Andre Pereira, 30, were charged last month, and subsequently appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were remanded to prison until June 22, 2021.