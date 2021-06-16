Several ‘pitch in’ to help young scholar

AS the June 28 deadline approaches, the fundraising efforts for 19-year-old Moriah Hamilton continues with the support of many keen Guyanese. Coming on board with support of US$5,000 each is Dr Charles Ceres of Ground Structures Engineering Consultants Inc and Richard Ramlal, Country Manager representing Western Scientific.

Dr Ceres, who was a scholarship recipient, grew up quite poor and feels that the good gesture is somewhat of a duty for him now that he can do so. Moriah’s team of supporters, some of whom also were scholarship recipients, encourages other persons to give back to students who may be in need.

A GoFundMe online appeal launched Saturday also continues to grow steadily with over US$8,000 raised thus far and Moriah and team are heartened at the support shown by the Guyanese community, including the Guyanese media, several of whom have been carrying her appeal.

Additionally, with the help of her mentor, Patrick Stevens, an account at Citizens Bank has been set up. Moriah, who has big dreams to read for a first degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering, won a partial scholarship of US$19,000 to Howard through the Howard University Achiever’s Scholarship. The journey has not been easy as Moriah was raised in a single parent home and it was often a struggle, but Moriah’s mother, Carol Hamilton, instilled in her children the value of a good education.

“With her eyes now set on Howard, Moriah is grateful for all the support shown to her thus far and with her determination and drive, will make Guyana proud. The mentoring team, who is assisting with this fundraising drive is very appreciative of the kind support shown thus far and it goes to show that community matters,” a release said.

Those who would like to continue supporting Moriah can make a deposit at Citizens Bank, Account Name: Moriah Hamilton/Patrick Stephens, Savings Account No: 219277137 or

on GoFundMe link https://gofund.me/d63fe5d4 or can contact Moriah on mobile +592 689 8572 or her Mentor Patrick Stephens +592 688 3670.