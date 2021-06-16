Seven new COVID-19 deaths push June toll to 39

FIVE men and two women, who succumbed to COVID-19 between June 13 and 14, 2021, have pushed the death toll for June 2021 to 39, and the overall toll for the deadly virus to 437. This is reflected in the Health Ministry’s daily COVID-19 dashboard for June 15.

The latest fatalities, according to reports by the ministry, are a 75-year-old female, and a 70-year-old male from Region 10; two men, aged 84 and 66, from Region Four; a 51-year-old male from Region Two, and a 72-year-old male and 66-year-old female from Region Three .

Additionally, the ministry has recorded 84 new cases of COVID-19, with 1,251 tests conducted for Tuesday, June 15.

Of those, Region Two recorded two cases; Region Three recorded 18; Region Four, 30; Region Five, seven; Region Six, 21; Region Seven, two; Region Eight, one; and Region 10, three.

The newly-infected persons were 35 males and 49 females.

Currently, there are 22 persons within the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 112 in institutional isolation, 1,378 isolated at home, and two in institutional quarantine.

Guyana has confirmed a total of 18,530 cases of COVID-19 since the arrival of the deadly virus in the country. Of that number, 1514 are currently active; and of the 16,401 recoveries, 88 were recorded within the past 24 hours.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.