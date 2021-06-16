Pandit, businesswoman charged for breaching COVID-19 guidelines

SURAJ Dyal Sahadeo, a pandit and a regional councillor of Lot 134 Crabwood Creek (CWC) and Taijram Jainarine, a businesswoman of Lot 137 Yakusari North, Black Bush Polder, were, on Tuesday, charged with breaching the COVID-19 restrictions.

Both of them pleaded guilty after the charge was read to them by Magistrate Alex Moore at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Jainarine was charged with hosting a wedding while Sahadeo was charged with attending a wedding. They were fined $15,000 each.

On May 2, police showed up at the home of Jainarine where a wedding was held and attended by a large number of persons.

The wedding was subsequently stopped and Sahadeo and Jainarine were arrested.

Region Six currently has over 180 active COVID-19 cases. Regional officials have been calling on residents to be more responsible and do their part to help curb the spread of the virus.