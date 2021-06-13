Long-term, low-carbon development will aid disaster mitigation efforts

– says WWF Guianas Director

WITH Guyana currently grappling with nationwide flooding at varying levels, the commitment to long- term low-carbon development will help to build the country’s resilience to climate change and bolster mitigation efforts, according to Director of WWF-Guianas, Dr. David Singh.

In a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Dr. Singh posited that small, developing countries like Guyana are increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, with little to no ability to actually control the disasters manifesting.

This vulnerability has been acknowledged by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which is an international environmental treaty addressing climate change. Contextually, the UNFCCC explained that climate change calls for wide cooperation since its impact could adversely affect natural ecosystems and human life.

Cognisant of this, Dr. Singh said, “The disasters that we are now experiencing here- the flooding, comes out of the contributions of what is happening at a global scale with how the world is dealing with greenhouse gas emissions.”

Though he acknowledged that the occurrence of these natural disasters may be uncontrollable, he contended that Guyana can be an “active participant” in mitigation efforts.

In doing so, Dr. Singh explained that Guyana would have to balance its pursuits in developing its oil and gas and non-renewable energy industry (the “brown” economy) with low carbon development of the country’s ecosystems and natural patrimony (the “green” economy). According to him, the continued commitment to low carbon development of the green economy could help the country to offset future carbon emissions generated from the oil and gas industry.

But, he cautioned, that Guyana must remain diligent to ensure that carbon emissions do not outstrip the country’s carbon sequestration capabilities. Carbon sequestration refers to the process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that absorbs and radiates heat and that contributes to climate change.

Importantly, the WWF Director underscored that the larger companies that are involved in Guyana’s brown economy, specifically in the oil and gas industry, cannot be “distant partners” in Guyana’s efforts to address its climate vulnerability.

Instead, he said, “… as a responsible participant in the country, the oil and gas industry cannot simply be using CSR [Corporate Social Responsibility] to help Guyana to become more resilient.”

The government has already emphasised its commitment to green development. In his recent statement on the occasion of World Environment Day, President Dr. Irfaan Ali highlighted, “As we continue to protect our environment whilst expanding economic opportunities for our people, in this process, my government will be guided by the revised Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

“The revised strategy will expand into environmental services, water resources management, climate resilience, biodiversity, and marine economy.”

The president posited that the country is on the cusp of upward development, wherein it could be an example for all nations. Meanwhile, Dr. Singh, also acknowledged that Guyana’s burgeoning oil and gas industry is, perhaps, the country’s most significant post-independence development in terms of the revenues it is expected to generate for the country.

Beyond this industry, however, he said that Guyana’s commitment to pursuing development in both the oil industry and in low-carbon development is a “new frontier”.

To successfully pursue this dual agenda, he also advocated for a substantial process of engagement with country folk, to ensure that all people have access to the “best and most up-to-date” information on local development.