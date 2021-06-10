44 per cent of adults receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

— 16.4 per cent fully immunised

AS of Tuesday, June 8, some 214,251 persons have received their first dose of one of the three (Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm) COVID-19 vaccines; equivalent to about 44 per cent of Guyana’s adult population. According to Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, who made the revelation during his COVID-19 update with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday, some 79,802 persons have also received their second dose of the vaccine; equating to about 16.4 per cent of the adult population.

He appealed to persons who have received their first dose of the vaccine, and are now eligible for their second dose, to return for their second shot, as receiving only one dose of the vaccine would not fully immunise them against the virus.

“There are lots of folks out there who would have gotten their first dose, as the numbers have shown…. And quite a number of those are now eligible for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. So, please come to the facilities where we’re vaccinating, so that you can get your second shot,” the minister said.

Giving a regional breakdown of vaccination rates, Dr Anthony noted that Region 10 has still been lagging behind severely in terms of vaccination rates, as only 13 per cent of the adult population has received their first dose of the vaccine. This is beyond a leap away from Region Six, which has recorded 51.9 per cent of the population, receiving at least their first dose of the vaccine.

“Slow progress, but still lagging behind all the rest, because most of the other regions are either in their fifties, or in their forties. So we would like to see improvement in [Region] 10, and hopefully, we can urge people to come out and get vaccinated,” he expressed.

Coming in second behind Region Six with the vaccination campaign is Region One, which has vaccinated 51 per cent of its adult population; followed by Region Five, with 47.8 per cent; then Region Four, with 45.2 per cent; Region Three, with 43.8 per cent; Region Seven with 43.6 per cent; Region Nine, with 41.9 per cent; Region Two, with 41.4 per cent, and lastly, Region Eight, with 28.3 per cent of their adult population vaccinated.