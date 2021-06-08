Two critical after collision on Riverstown Public Road

TWO friends have been admitted to the Suddie Public Hospital, Region Two, following a head-on collision on the Riverstown Public Road. Lakeram Singh of Affiance and Krishna Singh of Airy Hall, both 22, are nursing head injuries.

According to information received, the two friends were riding motorcycle CF9313 when the accident occurred around 20:30hrs on the Riverstown Public Road Sunday night.

Reports indicate that Krishna was proceeding north along the western side of the Riverstown Public Road when he came in contact with motor car PXX 5401 driven by Evwayne Isaacs, a student of the University of Guyana. The motorcycle reportedly collided with the left side of the motor car.

During the collision, Lakeram, the pillion rider and Krishna fell onto the roadway and received severe injuries to their heads and bodies. The friends were picked up by the driver of the car and were taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were admitted in an unconscious state.

The driver of the motorcar is currently in police custody assisting with an investigation.