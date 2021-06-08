‘Be responsible and an extension is possible’

-THAG President tells businesses eyeing extended opening hours

COMPLIANCE with the COVID-19 guidelines, including adherence to the national curfew, could lead to a possible extension of the opening hours for businesses.

This is according to the newly elected President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), Harrinand Persaud, who said, during a recent interview with the Newsroom, that the lobbying for such an extension is dependent on complete compliance.

The COVID-19 emergency measures govern the operations of businesses including the opening hours of bars and restaurants. The current national gazetted curfew hours are 10:30 pm to 4:00 am.

Persaud noted that business owners have to prove that they are responsible and deserving of the extension by following the current measures.

“If you do things the right way, yes, you can operate until 12, but we have to prove that we’re able to close on time as stipulated and then push for an increase in the time, because if you’re out during the day, it’s the same interactions, it’s the same risk that you can spread COVID and get it. But businesses need to ensure they are responsible. If you can make sure you sanitize, do all the temperature checks, and have all the measures in place, eventually we can push to see if things can increase,” he stated.

Further, he noted that many businesses in the sector were affected due to the pandemic and they remain eager to reopen and to return to normal operations. This, he noted, can only be achieved over time and with greater focus being placed on health and safety.

He further explained that since awareness of the virus and how to mitigate its spread is becoming increasingly clear, businesses are at a strategic position to utilise this type of knowledge to implement practices at their varying establishments to ensure that the tourism sector can return to some level of normalcy.

“It’s very difficult when you suddenly wake up one morning and you’re told your business has to close or can’t operate. It’s a harsh reality check and everyone had to go through the same realization, closing for a period when you didn’t know what was coming. So, I feel you have to be understanding of the rules, of the safety and you have to be responsible to everyone so you have to try to find a way to operate while still trying to survive,” Persaud expressed.

EMPLOYEE SAFETY PARAMOUNT

Meanwhile, Persaud noted that employees are the backbone of any organisation and, therefore, during this pandemic their health and safety is extremely important.

He said THAG intends to see 100% vaccination across all businesses to ensure that employees are protected against the virus as they continue to make a living.

“Within the industry, we plan to make sure we reach out to each one of our members … and see that each of them can aim to be 100% vaccinated and make sure all the measures are put in place. I know GTA has been policing some of the businesses and setting out how many persons can be in a location and THAG plans to work along with the same bodies and ensure that all the members adhere to these regulations,” said Persaud.

He further noted that diversification is one of the major systems that can be undertaken by tourism businesses especially bars and restaurants, to ensure that they stay in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines and are able to continue operating. He stated that innovative delivery packages are especially needed during this period as the tourism sector regroups.

According to Persaud, Guyana’s tourism sector has “great potential.” He noted that the industry is working hard to create innovative solutions and policies to reaffirm its status as one of the best eco-tourism destinations in the world.