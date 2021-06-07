News Archives
Moosaie family of Mahaicony adds to relief efforts
The relief efforts saw the distribution of 242 flood-relief hampers
EVEN as the Government of Guyana continues to roll out its countrywide flood-relief initiative, scores of other Guyanese are also coming on board to provide much-needed supplies to their fellow citizens. On Saturday, several households along the heavily-affected Mahaicony Creek, Region Five, benefitted from the distribution of a quantity of food and sanitary products, provided by the grandchildren of Kewalie Moosaie, a deceased resident of Mortice, Mahaicony Branch Road. The relief efforts, which targetted the upper reaches of the Mahaicony River, were executed in Moosaie’s honour. It saw the distribution of some 242 hampers totalling in excess of $1 million. The additional cost of transportation was incurred by the Regional Democratic Council, and Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal. Also accompanying the distribution team was Colonel Nazrul Hussain, who currently heads the National COVID-19 Taskforce. The initiative was coordinated by well-known community leader, sports broadcaster and school teacher, Inderjeet Persaud. Additional assistance was provided by former Regional Chairman of Region Five, Bindranban Bisnauth. The residents have all expressed gratitude for the supplies, and are hopeful that the flood waters that have devastated their lives would recede rapidly, and afford them the opportunity to heal and rebuild.

