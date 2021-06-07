600 hampers for flood-ravaged Region Seven

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, on Sunday, said that the Government was preparing some 600 food and cleaning hampers to be distributed to Region Seven communities severely affected by flood. The minister said an estimated 600 homes in riverine communities across the region have been affected by above-normal water levels. Those communities have recorded water levels measuring eight to ten feet above normal levels, she noted.

“The flood of 2021 is distinct from the 2005 flood in that it has affected all regions of Guyana. The impact, I believe, as the President has said, will be seen for many months to come,” Minister Teixeira told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Sunday. She indicated that Regions Seven, Eight and Nine have been severely impacted by the Mazaruni River overflowing with water from the Amazon Rainforest. This overflow has caused several mining communities in mid-Mazaruni to be inundated, forcing residents to move to higher ground. The communities include Martin Landing, Tamakay, Issano and Isseneru. Farmlands in Region Seven have also been inundated. Minister Teixeira said the Government is still assessing the number of acres of land and mining camps that have been affected.

In Bartica there is flooding in Falmouth, River View, Batavia, Karrau, Kartabo and Itaballi, among others.

“In Upper Mazaruni, there again there are enormous amounts of water in the rivers and soon more coming down. We expect that the impact in Upper and mid-Mazaruni isn’t over as yet.”

The worst affected village is Jawalla, the minister noted, where 61 homes were severely flooded. Those residents were evacuated to higher land.

As part of the Government efforts to support flood-affected communities, Minister Teixeira said hampers were distributed to Bartica residents on Friday and Sunday. More hampers will be delivered on Tuesday to mid-Mazaruni communities. Health workers will also be visiting communities in the region this week.

Minister Teixeira indicated that Region Seven has since resuscitated its Regional Disaster Committee which includes representatives from the Guyana Defence Force, the Regional Executive Officer and the Prime Minister’s Regional Representative. “Our goal is to protect lives and to ensure that people are safe, as well as ensuring that they have food supplies.”

Minister Teixeira said that, in Amerindian villages, Toshaos have been instructed to establish shelters at health centres, benabs and schools.