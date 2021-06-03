Water receding slowly in Pomeroon River communities

THE month of June has brought some hope for the Region Two administration, as the glimpses of sunshine and the continuous operation of more than a dozen pumps and five mini-excavators, have resulted in water receding in several Pomeroon River communities.

The floodwaters have been on the land for several days, largely due to continuous heavy rainfall and high tides. The absence of heavy rain in the last few days has seen the water slowly receding from villages such as Kabakaburi, St Monica and Karawab, which are among the hardest hit. The water level in Karawab was approximately four feet several days ago.

Although the water is receding slower than expected, regional officials and flood-affected residents are thankful and remain hopeful that with an ease in the rainy weather, the water will drain off quickly.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Devanand Ramdatt, told the Guyana Chronicle that regional officials are working around the clock to ensure that relief efforts reach flood-affected communities. He said the Ministry of Finance has approved $6.7 million for the purchase of more fuel so that pumps can remain in operation. Ramdatt said the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) have repaired the four pumps that were rendered inoperable due to mechanical issues.

“We have been doing our part, we are in the fields interacting with residents and making the necessary recommendations. We will not give up. We are with the people on the grounds and we will ensure that necessary interventions are made to assist in the flooding situation,” Ramdatt said.

Twenty pumps are currently in operation in various locations across the region and have managed to drain some of the water from the land.

According to Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Oodit, there is no flooding on the Essequibo Coast; however, several communities inland remain underwater.

One of the region’s min-excavators was used for drainage works in Tapakuma, Mainstay, Lima Sands, Riverstown, and Somerset, and Berks. Another mini-excavator was deployed to Three Friends and Devonshire Castle to assist in the clearing of several outfalls. Oodit told this publication that the three other mini-excavators which belong to the region, were deployed to various communities to assist in improving the drainage network system. The mini-excavator that is in the Good Hope/Pomona Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) is being used to clear several outfalls.

Plans are in place to relocate a small mobile pump at Devonshire Castle to La Union on the Essequibo Coast to assist in providing better drainage to rice farmers in that village and neighbouring communities.

Speaking generally on the flooding situation in the region, Oodit said the water is receding and teams of regional officials are currently visiting communities. He said the high tides have severely affected the Pomeroon River, as several cash and livestock farmers have been left counting their losses.

Meanwhile, a regional team re-visited the Pomeroon River on Wednesday to meet with residents of Karawab, St Monica, Kabakaburi, Abrams Creek, Siriki, Jacklow, Aberdeen, Hackney, and Lilydale. The team included Ramdatt, Oodit, and Prime Minister Representative in Region Two, Arnold Adams.

The regional administration intends to send 40 black tubes to the Pomeroon River to assist in the revetment and drainage works. The tubes will be installed when the water recedes.

According to the information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, Pomeroon farmers continue to make requests to government through the Ministry of Agriculture for there to be block drainage. The farmers believe that this can help alleviate flooding and protect their livelihoods.

“If we get help to ensure we do block drainage this will help us. High tide after high tide we have been experiencing this, as soon as we get lil money it gone. We need to catch ourselves and save,” a farmer from Jacklow said.

This newspaper was informed that water has receded from the rice lands and along the Essequibo Coast.

Thus far, over 1,650 food hampers were distributed in various parts of the Pomeroon River and Charity. The regional team will also be visiting Bethany, an Amerindian community, on Friday. Toshao of Bethany, Sonia Latchman, had reported flooding in her community.

Rice farmers from the Essequibo Coast have lauded the regional administration for their prompt action in helping to drain excessive water from their fields.