GPL probing recent shutdown in system

THE Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) has launched an investigation to determine the root cause of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) shutdown that occurred on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, GPL’s Kingston Power Plant experienced a significant loss of generation which trigged a shutdown of the DBIS.

During restoration efforts, there were two unsuccessful attempts to restore the system at 11:23 hours and 11:51 hours, respectively.

The generating units were subsequently returned to operation at approximately 12:13 hours, restoring incremental service to customers in Demerara and Berbice.

All areas were repowered at approximately 14:00 hours. Subsequent to the repowering of all areas, the generating units at the Kingston Power Plant tripped again at approximately 15:00 hours and 16:12 hours, respectively. The sudden loss of generation affected service to some customers in Georgetown, East Bank of Demerara and West Coast of Demerara. These areas were repowered at approximately 16:36 hours.

An investigation into the generator-trip at 16:12 hours revealed a fault in the plant’s emergency shutdown system. The fault was subsequently corrected.

“Our company remains cognisant of the inconveniences associated with these service interruptions and offers sincere apologies to our customers,” the company said.