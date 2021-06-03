Self-confessed killer sentenced to 4 years

TWO years after the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Clive Osborne during a brawl at Supenaam, Essequibo Coast, Richard Harrychand, was, on Wednesday, sentenced to four years behind bars for the crime. In May, Harrychand was arraigned before Justice Navindra Singh at the Suddie High Court for the capital offence of murder. However, he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. He confessed that, on June 2, 2019, at Supenaam, he unlawfully killed Osborne.

On Wednesday, Justice Singh, after considering the mitigating and aggravative factors, sentenced Harrychand to four years’ imprisonment.

The state was represented by prosecutor, Tiffini Lyken, while Harrychand was represented by Lachmi Dindayal.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that on the day in question, Osborne was at a bar with his friends when he was confronted by Harrychand, who was armed with a knife. Harrychand stabbed Osborne several times to his abdomen, chest and forehead and then made good his escape. Osborne attempted to run out of the bar but collapsed on the roadway.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Harrychand was later arrested. He told police that Osborne’s death stemmed from an old grievance involving his younger brother. He also handed over the murder weapon to the police.