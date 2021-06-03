News Archives
Woman allegedly caught with cannabis-stuffed chickens gets $200,000 bail
Jenette Gravesande
Jenette Gravesande

A 40-year-old shopkeeper, was, on Wednesday, released on $200,000 bail for allegedly trafficking cannabis in frozen chickens.
Jenette Gravesande of Best Village, West Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lamber at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the drug- trafficking charge.
She denied that, on May 29, at 70 Km Police Checkpoint, Region Seven, she had 565 grammes of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The chickens stuffed with cannabis which were seized by the police

Magistrate Lambert released Gravesande on $200,000 bail and adjourned the matter until June 23.
The Guyana Chronicle had reported that on the day in question, 11 bulky parcels of cannabis, stuffed in frozen chickens, were seized by the police during a routine stop-and-search exercise at 70 Km Police Checkpoint. Reports indicate that the items were seized in motor lorry, GZZ 3698, which was being driven by a 46-year-old resident of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara. The driver was transporting Gravesande, along with 11 other passengers at the time.
Police said that a cooler belonging to Gravesande was searched and the bulky parcels wrapped in plastic and foil wraps were found with cannabis.
Gravesande was arrested and under caution she, allegedly, told the police: “Officer, I buy this weed from a girl to go and sell.”

