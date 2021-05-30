Pauline Chase elected President of Bar Association

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW Pauline Chase, was, on Friday, elected unopposed as the President of the Bar Association of Guyana for the fiscal year 2021-2022, during its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Chase is the fourth woman to serve as President of the association in its 41-year history, a release from the association noted.

“Her father Ashton Chase, OE, SC served as a distinguished past President. This accomplishment of Ms. Chase makes her the first progeny to serve as President of the association.

“Ms. Chase has been in practice for over twenty years at the Chambers of Ashton Chase Associates,” the release stated.

According to the Bar Association, “her election as President is a testimony to her dedicated and illustrious service as Secretary of the association for the past four consecutive terms, commencing in 2017.”

Outgoing President, Teni Housty, having served two immediate past consecutive one-year-terms was ineligible under the Rules of the Association for re-election. He was unanimously elected as a Vice-President together with Ms. Jamela A. Ali, SC.

Keoma D. Griffith, the outgoing Assistant Secretary, was elected as Secretary of the association. Ashely King is the new Assistant Secretary and Naresh Poonai was returned as Treasurer for the second consecutive term.

The Returning Officer, Mr. Joshua Abdool, also declared the following persons duly elected as Council Members, filling the remaining six offices on the Bar Council, the executive body of the association: Robin Stoby, SC; K.A. Juman Yassin, SC; Kamal Ramkarran; Onassis Granville; Horatio Edmonson and Donavon Rangiah.