Chief of Staff encourages soldiers to get vaccinated against ‘COVID’
Chief-of-Staff (ag), Brigadier Godfrey Bess (extreme) left engages soldiers during his routine Berbice visit (GDF photo)
Chief-of-Staff (ag), Brigadier Godfrey Bess and a team conducted a routine visit to ranks serving at Location New Amsterdam and Benab at No. 63, Corentyne Berbice on Thursday last.

While there, Brigadier Bess inspected the living conditions of the barracks and held discussions with the ranks about issues affecting them, during their stint thus far.

Brigadier Bess also advised the soldiers who are vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19, to encourage their peers to do the same. He also stressed the importance of wearing masks, sanitising, and strictly adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The visiting teamed included: Commanding Officer, 1 Infantry Battalion, Colonel Sherwin Anderson; Lieutenant Colonel Kennard Liverpool; Majors Cleon Coppin and Denolle Sankar; Captains Ron Williams and Marvin Dey, and the Force Sergeant Major, along with Warrant Officer Class One, Raul Rodney.

