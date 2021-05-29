‘Sister Baby’ gives praise to God for reaching 104

THANKING God each day for her life, Lucretia Bradford, called “Sister Baby” of Cullen, Region Two, celebrated her 104th birthday on Tuesday. Bradford, who is Essequibo’s oldest resident, spent the day with her children and members of the Methodist Church. For achieving this milestone, the centenarian said lots of praise must be given to the Almighty, not only for the number of years she has been on the earth, but also for ensuring she continues to live a healthy life. She was born on May 25, 1917, which meant she has lived through World Wars I and II. She has fond memories of Guyana’s Independence and what life used to be like in those days. Bradford told the Guyana Chronicle that she has been able to remain healthy during the pandemic. She attributed this to her strong immune system which she began focusing on, at an early age. During the interview with this publication, she encouraged all Guyanese to build their immunity and to adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines so as to reduce their chances of becoming infected with the deadly virus. The centenarian said she is a firm believer in “home remedies” and that ginger and turmeric are the best immune boosters to protect oneself against the virus.

Bradford said her daughter, Patsy Bradford, usually prepares healthy meals filled with lots of “veggies” for her. Additionally, she said she ensures she consumes fruits every day. Despite her blurred vision, she enjoys playing with her grandchildren and interacting with the neighbours. In reflecting on her life, Bradford said she vividly remembers taking care of her seven children after her husband passed away; only three of them are alive. She grew up in Cullen Village where she remained after getting married. She recalled assisting her mother and aunt in practicing midwifery, working on farms, and fetching stones to build roads. According to Bradford, reading the bible in part of her daily routine and some time is spent teaching her grandchildren the various verses. She also gets a lot of sleep and would spend some parts of her day sitting in the living room with her grandson. Her children told the Guyana Chronicle that they are happy to have seen their mother live to this age and are cherishing each day they are able to spend with her.