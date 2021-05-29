High water levels in Region 10 raise health concerns

— evacuation underway for Kwakwani residents, says local authorities

RISING flood waters across Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice) have raised some health concerns for several residents, even as many farmers have reported losses of crops and livestock. Region 10 Chairman, Deron Adams, on Friday, said that while residents in the region would have received assistance from their respective Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), with water levels now rising to six-eight feet in some areas, many concerns are being raised in relation to communicable and water-borne diseases. “The water level has increased; it has raised to about eight feet, the CDC was here and they would have given hampers to the NDC, but, in the past 48 hrs. the rain is still falling,” Adams said. At the time of the interview, Adams disclosed that reports of flooding have been recorded in Aroaima, Speightland, Ladernsrsville and Kwakwani where the water is said to be highest. Some parts of Linden have also reported flooding.

“The situation has gotten worse in Aroaima, the entire community is now affected, the CDC would have also delivered to residents there some cleaning hampers but my concern in that community now is that a lot of people are using pit latrines and so that poses a health problem there for those residents.” Adams also disclosed that preparations are underway for three families in Kwakwani to be moved into a shelter since their homes have become inundated by flood waters. “A request has been made for three families to be housed at the Kwakwani Primary School because things have gotten bad. The school will be transferred into a shelter. In Kwakwani residents would have informed me that this is the highest the water has been in many, many years.” He further noted that the regional authorities in the meantime are looking to identify several compounds or areas that can be used as shelters since more persistent rainfall and spring tides are expected in the coming days. “In Kwakwani it is still raining and that, along with the high tide, is contributing to this. I will likely have to summon a meeting with the Regional Health Officer to find out what systems will be in place.” According to Adams, the floods are a headache for cash crop farmers and have resulted in damage to infrastructure in the region either by the heavy rains, floods or erosion.

COVID-19 CONCERNS

Meanwhile, the regions’ Regional Health Officer, Dr. Gregory Harris, in a separate interview, told the Guyana Chronicle that in preparation for the rainy season and expected floods, the Regional Health Committee had held several sensitisation campaigns on how persons can protect themselves from flood-related diseases and infections.

However, he said concerns of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are still present, especially now since persons are now being displaced from their homes and into shelters.

Harris noted that the health committee will have personnel managing the shelter and conducting regular temperature testing. He added that persons will also be placed in strategic points of the school which will be used as a shelter to maintain social distancing and limit the spread of the virus.

AGRICULTURE

Meanwhile, head of the region’s Agriculture Committee, Mark Goring, disclosed that several reports have been made about crops and poultry being lost due to the floods; however, at the time of the interview, he could not provide a complete assessment of the region’s agriculture sector since he was still receiving reports.

Goring related that the seasonal rains and floods which started sometime last week have put a damper on the region’s agriculture sector. Many farmers were unable to attend the region’s monthly Market Day which was recently held in Linden.