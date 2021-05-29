More pumps deployed to flood-hit Region Six

-distribution of relief hampers commences

APPROXIMATELY 12 drainage pumps were in operation in the flood-affected parts of Region Six on Friday evening, as officials tried desperately to bring relief to residents and prepare for the rainfall that is predicted for the next few days.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrrat, led teams into Black Bush Polder (BBP) and other flooded parts of the region on Friday, to identify and put relief measures in place for the affected residents.

Minister Mustapha returned to BBP two days after he visited with Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and regional officials, to check on the progress of the measures that were implemented. He also had over 800 food and sanitation hampers which were distributed to residents of Yakusari and Johanna, areas located in BBP.

CDC will return to BBP on Saturday with another 1000 hampers which will be distributed in Mibicuri and Lesbeholden.

During Wednesday’s visit, PM Phillips had promised residents that every household in BPP would be receiving a hamper consisting of food items and sanitation supplies.

Minister Mustapha, on Friday, reiterated his previous commitment to assist the rice, cash crops and livestock farmers who have suffered losses, following his team’s completion of an assessment of the extent of the damages incurred.

The minister informed residents that, aside from a pump being installed at Adventure, pumps will also be installed at Eversham and Number 43 Village. It is anticipated that these pumps and those currently in operation will be able to discharge more water into the outfalls when the sluices are closed. Minister Mustapha expressed optimism that this would see residents getting some relief soon.

“Most of the measures that we initiated last Wednesday are in place. We have the machines in the four polders. We have machines going on the Crown Dam because the water is overtopping there. We have started the distribution of hampers. I’m optimistic that if the weather holds, we will see a lot of relief in BPP over the next 24 hours,” he said.

During his visit to Yakusari, the minister made a commitment to ensuring that the area has its own drainage canal as part of a long term solution once the water recedes. This, he noted will take some time and resources but will happen sometime in the future.

The minister noted that there are other areas across the country that are flooded and that President Irfaan Ali is extremely concerned. Government officials have fanned out to different areas to assess the situation and provide interventions to bring immediate relief to residents. Minister Mustapha is expected to visit other flood-affected parts of the region on Saturday even though he has deployed some excavators and high-?density Polyethylene (HDPE) tubes to aid in draining the water from the land.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, David Armogan, said with the exception of Crabwood Creek and Skeldon in the Upper Corentyne, all other areas in Region Six have reported some level of flooding. The BPP and the Mara/Lightown area on the East Bank of Berbice are the two most affected.

He disclosed that all sluices are being closely monitored while excavators and drainage pumps are being deployed to areas that are more affected. He stated that based on the situation on the ground, plans may have to be made for evacuation works or the provision of hampers to residents.

Anisha Narine, a 32-year-old resident of Yakusari expressed gratitude for the timely intervention of the minister and team.

“Me and me family very happy for the help (hamper) from the government because with the flood all me crops them destroy and me can’t get any money. This hamper will help keep food on abee table until things gone back to normal,” she said.