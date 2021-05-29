Safety of flood-affected residents a priority

–President Ali assures the nation; says gov’t working to provide much-needed assistance

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Friday journeyed to Mahaicony Creek, in Region Five, where he was able to assess, first-hand, the impact of the recent flood on villages along the Mahaicony River, including First Savannah, Water Dog Creek and Gordon Table.

The President visited several homes in the Mahaica-Berbice region, and interacted with scores of residents there who told him of the challenges they have been facing due to flood waters invading their homes and farmlands. Dr. Ali assured the residents that the government is working around-the-clock to ensure that Guyanese affected by flooding are provided with essential supplies. “It’s all the regions we are having this difficult time with, and we have to get resources all over. I know it is a difficult situation, but the problem is the rainfall, which we don’t have control of. And it is not only in one area, but in all 10 of the regions,” President Ali said. “So, what we are trying to do now is to ensure that people are safe, and that essential necessities are met,” he told the residents of West Berbice.

He emphasised that constant support, especially as it relates to infrastructural work, would be provided. President Ali further instructed the Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal to ensure that the residents of Region Five have access to areas where they can “keep their livestock dry and safe”.

He also pointed out that the areas should have a localised rapid-response team that would be able to respond to the residents’ daily needs, instead of large teams having to travel back and forth from the communities. According to Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Indar Deodat, the response team will include veterinary and medical services.

Mohamed Zaid Rafeeoodeen of the Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary Agriculture Development Authority (MMA-ADA) informed the president that currently, farmers in the area are being supported by six excavators; three on the right bank and three on the left bank of the river, to secure transport for crops, and to heighten the floor embankment to prevent water from overflowing into the farmlands.

Chairman Ramphal also pointed to the distribution of more than 200 food hampers, as well as cleaning supplies to affected residents. He also expressed gratitude for the government’s swift intervention. Head of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Kester Craig was also present to explain that the countrywide flooding is as a result of excessive rainfall over the last eight days, and that mostly farmlands and low-lying homes are affected. “The Commission has been working closely with all 10 Administrative Regions to ensure that the regional response mechanism is activated and responded to in a coordinated manner with all the programme heads, the departments, the units, the fire, the military, working together to respond to this current situation,” Craig said.

It was furthered explained that the Regional Democratic Council and Town Council in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) have established temporary shelters that currently houses five persons. Craig said, too, that the CDC has also established temporary shelters in the area to cater for people, if the numbers increase.

President Ali has assured all concerned that the government will continue to providing relief and other forms of support to residents, at least until the floodwaters recede.

Prior to President Ali’s visit to the Mahaicony Creek, he convened a high-level meeting with members of his Cabinet and other key stakeholders to ‘brainstorm’ ways of mitigating the effects of the flooding on low-lying housing areas and agriculture, particularly vulnerable crops and livestock. According to information from Guyana’s Hydrometeorological Service, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the next few days. Persons affected by the flood can call the CDC for guidance and assistance on 600- 7500.