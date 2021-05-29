Baggage handler shot dead by motorcycle bandit

A 40-year-old maintenance and baggage handler of a local airline was shot dead by motorcycle bandits on Friday on Camp Street between Church and Quamina Streets, Georgetown.

Dead is Ronald Omar Smith, of Wakapao, Pomeroon, Region Two. He was robbed and shot dead by two bandits on a XR motorcycle.

Enquiries revealed that the victim was conducting business in and out of the city and was being driven by a miner in motor car PZZ 6065 earlier in the day.

The victim made a sale of gold and placed the $437,000 cash received in a haversack and went to visit his girlfriend.

After the visit, Smith and his girlfriend were standing in front the Impeccable Beauty Salon when they were confronted by the suspects who came from an unknown direction.

The pillion rider, according to reports, dismounted and discharged two rounds at Smith who fell to the ground. He then took away Smith’s haversack containing the cash, after which he and his accomplice made good their escape north on Camp Street.

Smith was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.

Police said that the body was examined and three circular wounds were seen: one to the upper left shoulder, one to the middle region of the belly and one under the right armpit.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.