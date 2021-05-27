Caribbean Week of Agriculture to be hosted virtually in October

-Ministerial Taskforce to examine role of the region’s parliaments

THIS year, the Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) is slated to be hosted virtually from October 4 to 8.

This was announced during the most recent meeting of the Ministerial Taskforce put together by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to address matters related to food production and food security. During the virtual meeting hosted on Monday, Guyana’s Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, was joined by his counterparts in discussions related to the development of a comprehensive strategy which seeks to address the region’s “Agri-Food Systems Agenda.”

The meeting was the second of several planned engagements that seek to address a plethora of issues affecting food production and agriculture in the Caribbean.

Minister Mustapha, who leads the efforts as the Chairman of the Task Force, reminded the participants of the important roles they play as members of the reputable grouping.

“The objective of the Task Force is to guide the regional position towards the transformation of the agri-food system allowing for a significantly more resilient, wealth-generating, and food secure region,” Mustapha said.

He reminded participants that during the Task Force’s previous meeting, the representing team from each Member States were all tasked with developing country-specific strategies that highlight ways by which an integrated approach can be taken to improve agriculture within the respective countries, and CARICOM as a whole.

“As a Task Force, we have to ensure we set attainable goals and work together for the common good of the CARICOM agri-food systems agenda,” Mustapha said.

Further, the meeting also featured discussions related to the development of a “Parliamentary Front” in each CARICOM member state.

The Parliamentary Front, it was explained, would ensure the participation of all parliamentarians throughout the region, in developing, implementing and adopting the requisite laws and policies that surround and promote zero hunger and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal Two (SDG 2).

The united approach towards agriculture has become even more important, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has exposed the vulnerability of food production and distribution systems, especially to the most vulnerable and to rural population,” Minister Mustapha informed participants at a recent high-level forum on World Food Systems.

He said that the virus has had direct and indirect impact on the livelihoods of all citizens, while exacerbating the glaring challenges of climate change.

“Building resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stress is therefore necessary to address these challenges that threaten a sustainable food system,” Mustapha said.

He noted that even though these challenges are many, solutions are also within reach, and require a united global approach.

It is expected that this year’s CWA will focus heavily on the sustainability of the regional food systems, which continue to be heavily affected by global food loss and wastage.

It was previously highlighted that though hunger affects close to 700 million people annually, an estimated 1.3 billion tonnes of food are dumped each year. This means that global wastage and loss of food account for approximately 30 per cent of total food production.