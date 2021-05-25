Three die in Soesdyke-Linden Highway accident

A TRAGIC accident on the Kairuni Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Sunday has claimed the lives of three persons, including an eight-year-old child after the driver of a speeding car lost control and crashed into them while they were sitting on a curb.

Dead are Antonio Henry, 87; Meliena Emmanuels, 40; and eight-year-old, Akese Jerome, all of Kairuni Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Those injured are Alina Persaud, eight, and 50-year-old, Rodwell Jerome. Persaud was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was placed in the Intensive Care Unit, while Jerome is under observation at the Mackenzie Hospital.

The car, a black Toyota 212 with registration PHH 6628 was driven by a fireman identified as Kevin Bizzeth, 39, of Rainbow City, Mackenzie, Linden.

Reports indicate that motorcar PHH 6628 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the said road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided with the left side curb of the road.

The motorcar then slammed into the group of persons who were sitting on the side of the road on the said curb.

The injured were rushed to the hospital by public-spirited citizens.

Police said Akese Jerome was picked up in an unconscious state and placed in a passing vehicle and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Antonio Henry and Melina Emmanuels were also picked up in an unconscious state and placed into a passing vehicle and taken to the Mackenzie Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced them dead on arrival.

Alena Persaud and Rodwell Jerome were also picked up in an unconscious state and placed in a passing vehicle. They were taken to the Mackenzie Hospital as well, where they were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Alena was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was placed in an ICU, while Jerome is presently under observation at the Mackenzie Hospital.

A notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver who is in custody. A breathalyzer test was also carried out on the driver but no alcohol was found in his system.

However, residents in the area believe that the driver was intoxicated. He is currently in police custody pending charges.