Guyanese students top in eight subjects at CAPE, 11 at CSEC

THE Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has informed the Ministry of Education that several Guyanese students are on the regional merit list of top candidates by subject.

This follows the recent announcement of the 2020 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations by the regional examination body.

According to a Ministry of Education release, based on the information provided, Guyanese candidates secured first-place rankings in eight subjects at the CAPE level, and 11 first-place rankings at the CSEC level.

The CAPE subjects are Information Technology Unit 1, Law Unit 1, Physics Unit 1, Tourism 1, Integrated Mathematics, Physics Unit 2, and Performing Arts Unit 2 (Cinematic arts). The CSEC subjects at which Guyanese students topped are Economics, Geography, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Physical Education and Sport, Human and Social Biology, Portuguese, Food, Nutrition and Health Technical, and Family and Resource Management Technical.

One Guyanese candidate achieved first-place ranking for the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) in the Social Studies subject area, the ministry also pointed out.

“Our students, including private candidates, also earned places in the 1st to 10th position ranking in various subjects. The Ministry of Education wishes to congratulate all our students for their exceptional performance, and wish them all the very best in their future pursuits,” the release concluded.

The following is a table of Guyanese candidates on the Regional Merit List of top candidates by subject for the 2020 CXC examinations:

CAPE 2020

RANK SUBJECT STUDENT SCHOOL 1ST INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY UNIT 1 ISAAC MALLAMPATI QUEEN’S COLLEGE 9TH CARIBBEAN STUDIES SARAH REID NEW AMSTERDAM SECONDARY SCHOOL 1ST LAW UNIT 1 PRENITA RAMCHARITAR PRESIDENT’S COLLEGE 3RD LAW UNIT 1 CHRISELLE PAUL THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 4TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM BARBADOS AND JAMAICA.) LAW UNIT 1 NAOMI HARTE THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 7TH LITERATURES IN ENGLISH UNIT 1 ALICIALALL HIRALALL QUEEN’S COLLEGE 1ST PHYSICS UNIT 1 NAOMI JOHNSON PRESIDENT’S COLLEGE 1ST ANIMATION AND GAME DESIGN UNIT 1 DONLEE CASTELLO QUEEN’S COLLEGE 2ND ANIMATION AND GAME DESIGN UNIT 1 VIJAY SHARMA QUEEN’S COLLEGE 8TH ANIMATION AND GAME DESIGN UNIT 1 KRISTEEN CHASE QUEEN’S COLLEGE 9TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM JAMAICA.) ANIMATION AND GAME DESIGN UNIT 1 ADRIAN CONNELLY QUEEN’S COLLEGE. 3RD (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) SPANISH UNIT 1 JORREL DE SANTOS QUEEN’S COLLEGE 3RD (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) ENTREPRENEURSHIP UNIT 1 RASHEDA JEFFREY QUEEN’S COLLEGE 5TH DIGITAL MEDIA MOHAMED BAKSH ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 5TH DIGITAL MEDIA CHITRA PERSAUD ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 3RD (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) ENTREPRENEURSHIP UNIT 1 RASHEDA JEFFREY QUEEN’S COLLEGE 1ST TOURISM 1 MARIAH LAWRENCE ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 1ST TOURISM 1 USHANNA MOHAN ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 1ST TOURISM 1 DERRON VENTURE ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 5TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) TOURISM 1 RAHEEM REDDOCK ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 2ND GREEN ENGINEERING UNIT 1 JERON BOUCHER QUEEN’S COLLEGE 3RD GREEN ENGINEERING UNIT 1 BREON ALLICOCK PRESIDENT’S COLLEGE 9TH GREEN ENGINEERING UNIT 1 CHRISTINE HALLEY QUEEN’S COLLEGE 5TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM BARBADOS.) LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS UNIT 1 SETISHA WILSON ST. ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 8TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM JAMAICA.) LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS UNIT 1 SAUDIA ISHMEAL ST. ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 1ST INTEGRATED MATHEMATICS RAVON BAYLEY ST. ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 1ST INTEGRATED MATHEMATICS SHANIAH MOORE ST. ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 9TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA.) INTEGRATED MATHEMATICS KEYANA HODGE THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 9TH INTEGRATED MATHEMATICS RANDY HAMILTON MARIAN ACADEMY 3RD FINANCIAL SERVICES STUDIES UNIT 1 KAILIE RAMJOHN THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 4TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, JAMAICA AND ST. KITTS AND NEVIS.) ACCOUNTING UNIT 2 NICOLAS ALLY THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 6TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMICA, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) GEOGRAPHY UNIT 2 SHERLOCK LANGEVINE ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 1ST HISTORY UNIT 2 ELISHA DAVIDSON THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 4TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) HISTORY UNIT 2 MIA BARKER THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 2ND LITERATURES IN ENGLISH UNIT 2 ZOE SILLS THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 9TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) LITERATURES IN ENGLISH UNIT 2 SYDNEY SOLOMON THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 1ST (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO AND JAMAICA.) PHYSICS UNIT 2 ZHARAL HOLLINGSWORTH THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 1ST PHYSICS UNIT 2 LEMUEL WILLIAMS THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 1ST PHYSICS UNIT 2 ABDUR-RAHMAN SATTAUR QUEEN’S COLLEGE 1ST PERFORMING ARTS UNIT 2 (CINEMATIC ARTS) DEBORAH DARLINGTON BERBICE HIGH SCHOOL 6TH PERFORMING ARTS UNIT 2 (CINEMATIC ARTS) TOWYANA NEWTON BERBICE HIGH SCHOOL 4TH GREEN ENGINEERING UNIT 2 MORIAH HAMILTON QUEEN’S COLLEGE 10TH GREEN ENGINEERING UNIT 2 AREEB ALI QUEEN’S COLLEGE 6TH LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS UNIT 2 JAUREL HENDRICKS THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL

CCSLC 2020

RANK SUBJECT CANDIDATE SCHOOL 1ST (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM ANGUILLA, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENANDINES, TURKS AND CAICOS, ST. MAARTEN AND ST. EUSTATIUS) SOCIAL STUDIES CCSLC TYRESE WILLIAMS ADULT EDUCATION ASSOCIATION 10TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM ANGUILLA, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENANDINES, TURKS AND CAICOS, ST. MAARTEN AND ST. EUSTATIUS) SOCIAL STUDIES CCSLC ALEX RICHMOND ADULT EDUCATION ASSOCIATION

CSEC 2020