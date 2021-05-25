News Archives
GECOM must act decisively on Lowenfield, et al
Dear Editor,

I AM a son of this soil and a tax-paying Guyanese who keeps abreast with the political, economic and social developments in this country. And we are almost a year into the PPP’s term in office and there is one question, the answer to which I am dying to know.

Why is the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield; Deputy CEO Roxanne Myers and the embattled Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo still on the job or are still employed by GECOM? And why is it “okay” with the powers that be at GECOM to have this state of affairs continue into oblivion? These officials cost us many sleepless nights and delayed our elections results and tried to derail our democracy. These individuals preyed on our innocence and the fact that we put our collective trust in GECOM to get the results right the first time and declare them.

Is it a hard task to dismiss or fire them? Is it not wise to point out all the breaches which they committed and sever ties with them? Help me to understand how these individuals are able to hold our electoral system at ransom and keep us in political gridlock.
Well, GECOM will have to find a way out of the hole that it is in so that we can hold our Local Government Elections and General Elections too. I don’t think the PPP would go to another election with those persons at the helm, regardless of what GECOM or APNU+AFC says. I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it!

I want to urge the commission and the secretariat to part ways with these individuals who caused the people to think “Guyana is not a real place or country” because of how it is handling these crimes. Do it for the good of our democracy. Do it for Guyana’s independence.

Yours sincerely,

Attiya Baksh

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
