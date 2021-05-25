News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers

Return the vehicle/s or be prosecuted
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp

Dear Editor,
I WAS really taken aback when Vice-President (VP) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, during his last press conference, informed the nation that “Some people connected to the [then] government (A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change-APNU+AFC)” have been most exploitative and illegal in their dealings.

The VP pointed out that “… if they have a contract from the Ministry of Public Works for $2 million, they get a Landcruiser for duty-free for the project…” then certain conditions kick on when the project is completed.

The rule is that “… when vehicles are acquired under such duty-free terms, there are certain guidelines that apply in relation to a person/company keeping the imported item…” (that is) “When the project comes to an end, they are supposed to either… re-export it, or pay the taxes.” This is so ‘scampish’ as we say in colloquial terms.

I hope that something will be done quickly about this situation, and that the perpetrators will be held accountable, and if necessary, the vehicle/s will be confiscated.

The reason is that not only is such a practice both immoral and illegal, but we are talking about “Hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes are unpaid … by these friends of the former ministers, and now Members of Parliament.”

Generally, across the world, one may not use government purchasing authority or a government charge card for personal acquisitions. The general rule is that when leaving government service, one cannot remove government property or files and cannot even use government copiers to make copies of files.

So, this ‘keeping-the-vehicle’ evil must be dealt with.

Yours truly,
Baldeo Mathura

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.