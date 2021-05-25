A boss and simultaneously a friend

Dear Editor,

LONG-STANDING Guyanese public official Mr. Vic Persaud CCH passed away on Thursday, 13th May, 2021.

He has been referred to as an outstanding public servant whose dedication to his country and his work, won the respect and affection of all those who had the opportunity to work with him. The tributes of former colleagues have indeed shone a light on a man whose professionalism and dedication are worthy of respect and admiration.

The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, HE, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali, referred to “uncle Vic” as an “institution,” having served the country in many different capacities in his public service. During his career, Mr. Persaud has served all nine Executive Presidents. Dr. Irfaan Ali added that the qualities of Mr. Persaud, namely his wit, charm, grace, sophistication, excellence and efficiency were considered to be hallmarks of his exemplary service to the nation.

Mr. Joseph Harmon, the leader of the opposition, described Mr. Persaud as “one of Guyana’s most revered and outstanding public servants… who served his country for half a century… and not only a colleague, but a friend and mentor to many who came into contact with him.” Mr. Harmon also noted that Mr. Persaud’s integrity and unflinching attention to detail is what made him a great success in his career and that his exemplary professionalism will be missed by all.

The late Leon Rockcliffe, remarked(2015) on the occasion Mr. Persaud received the prestigious distinction of the Cacique’s Crown of Honour (CCH), that Mr. Persaud has made himself invaluable to the public service. He referred to Mr. Persaud as the “white-haired eminence, the Prince of Protocol.”

Vic, the man as I knew him, was colourblind. He looked beyond party loyalties, social status or ethnicity. He was a man of equity, a real man of the people. He was relaxed in social settings and oh yes, Vic knew how to have a good time.

He was my mentor, the one who initiated me into the world of diplomacy. I am enormously grateful for that. I considered him to be my boss and simultaneously my close friend.

One of my fondest memories of Vic, is during a visit of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles to Guyana. As a result of his keen interest in the Dutch language, he surprised the prime minister when he welcomed her in perfect Dutch. Vic visited me on several occasions in The Hague when he was posted in Moscow. Guyana and the Caribbean have lost in Vic Persaud, a great son of the soil, a diplomatic colossus.

My thoughts are with his wife, Carol, his children, siblings and his nephew Vinod at this time of their bereavement.

Yours sincerely,

Roy Lie Atjam