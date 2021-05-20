No approval given to ‘hire cars’ in Region Six for fare increase

THE Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce which has control over the increase of fares and rates for hire cars and other forms of public transportation, has stated that no approval has been given for an increase in fares for hire cars plying the New Amsterdam to Rose Hall, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) route.

The ministry, in a press release on Wednesday, clarified that it has not been engaged by any hire car driver nor any representative body on an increase in fares.

The ministry has said that consultations must be held among the stakeholders before a decision is taken and an increase instituted.

“The ministry wishes to stress that it has not been consulted by Berbice/Region Six hire car drivers or any association, on the matter of an increase in fares. The ministry has noted the concerns expressed by drivers justifying the increase in fares.

“However, the ministry is of the view that any change in the fare structure must be done after consultation with taxi drivers and commuters. Those discussions must take into consideration the economic realities of all stakeholders,” the release stated.

The ministry reinforced its commitment to engaging all stakeholders, including residents of the New Amsterdam to Rose Hall area and taxi drivers, on a proposed fare increase. The idea behind any consultative process is to determine an amicable solution.

“A team from the Department of Consumer Affairs has begun interactions with residents and will be meeting with taxi drivers and the taxi association to develop a plan of action based on consensus,” the ministry stated in its release.

In the meantime, the Tourism Ministry is encouraging commuters to continue paying their fares according to the familiar prices.