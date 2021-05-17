News Archives
Region Two administration to host training for contractors
Regional Executive Officer (REO) Devanand Ramdatt providing the RDC with an update on the region’s spending
Regional Executive Officer (REO) Devanand Ramdatt providing the RDC with an update on the region's spending

AS the Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) administration works to ensure that all budgeted projects for this year are awarded and completed, contractors will soon benefit from training.

This was disclosed by Regional Executive Officer Devanand Ramdatt during the May 12 statutory meeting of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

While making a budget presentation to the councillors, he said evaluators and members of the Regional Tender Board (RTB) will soon be meeting with contractors and suppliers to undertake training.

He explained to the councillors that this training has become necessary, as a lot of persons are showing an interest in the tendering process. Ramdatt noted that the training will be made available to anyone who is interested, so as to create equal opportunities for those in the region.

With regard to the region’s budget, Ramdatt said $653M was allocated for capital works and $ 4.6 billion for its current budget.

He noted that the realisation of projects will enhance the livelihoods of residents and stated that the projects will undergo robust scrutiny for quality and timely implementation.

During the power-point presentation, Ramdatt said some major projects which include the construction of a tuberculosis clinic and the Abram Zuil Secondary School are currently before the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). He also explained to the council that for the region to achieve 1 per cent of work completed under the capital budget, an entry of $6.5M in vouchers has to be entered into the system.

The council was also informed that on May 4, the RTB for the first time evaluated and awarded projects on the same day. Ramdatt further emphasised that it is important that money continues to circulate within the region’s economy and as such, projects are being awarded promptly to ensure that this happens. He also stated that projects are being monitored closely for quality.

He said the RTB is looking at creating equal opportunities for contractors and will facilitate the necessary guidance in keeping with the Procurement Act.

Meanwhile, Opposition Councillor Mark Mc Lean commended the efforts made by the REO to provide a detailed presentation on the region’s spending. However, he said that many contractors in the region are consistently failing at the evaluation level and therefore suggested that the administration provide periodic training to guide them through the process.

Indrawattie Natram

