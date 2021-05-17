Region 2 nurses and midwives honoured

THE efforts of the nurses and midwives attached to various wards at the Suddie Public Hospital and the Charity Oscar Joseph Hospital were, on Friday afternoon, recognised at a simple luncheon and prize-giving ceremony.

The event, which was held at the Suddie Public Hospital boardroom, featured poems and tributes in recognition of the sterling contributions made by the healthcare professionals. It was held under the theme, “Nurses a voice to lead, a vision for future Health Care”.

Sister in charge of the wards at the Suddie Public Hospital, Deokie Lall, said although International Nurses and Midwives Day had passed, the management of the region’s regional health services wanted to show appreciation for the work done. She said the activity reflects the tremendous contributions to maternal and newborn health.

According to Lall, midwives have excellent qualities such as dedication and continuous commitment towards maternal care skills and compassion towards women.She further explained to the healthcare professionals that midwives play an integral role during the delivery process.

“I therefore expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to every midwife and nurse. Without your support and commitment, preserving lives would not be possible,” she emphasised.

She commended the efforts of all the nurses and midwives who are working during the pandemic to serve the people of the region. The ward sister noted that nurses continue to upkeep the foundation of the healthcare system.

Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Ranjeev Singh, in his feature address, saluted the efforts of the nurses and midwives on behalf of the Region Two Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the Regional Health Services. He said that he appreciates the efforts and dedication displayed by the healthcare professionals during the pandemic.

Dr. Singh said while he desired a bigger event to celebrate the day and week, this couldn’t happen because of the pandemic. He reminded healthcare workers that they have his support and later reassured them that together everyone will fight the pandemic.

Plaques were presented to nurses and midwives in each ward. The plaques were given to Wards One and Two (male and surgical), Wards Four, Five and Six (female medical, surgical and paediatrics), Ward Three (maternity), Isolation and Quarantine, the operation theatre and Accident and Emergency.

The plaques were presented to those in charge of the various wards by Dr. Shazeda Basir of the Charity Oscar Joseph Hospital Administrator of the Suddie Hospital, Shelly Ambrose; the hospital’s acting administrator, Omkar Persaud, and Medical Superintendent, Dr. Sheneer Reid, were among those in attendance.