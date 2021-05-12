Man who fatally stabbed brother claims self-defence

THE twenty-two-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his brother to death on Sunday during a drunken brawl at their mother’s Fairfield, Essequibo Coast home, is claiming that he acted in self-defence. The man, who resides at the house where Ganga Persaud, known as “Toney” took his last breath, remains in police custody and is likely to be charged following Thursday’s post-mortem examination. The Guyana Chronicle understands that he is cooperating with investigators.

According to a police source, the suspect confessed that he stabbed his brother in self-defence. He reportedly told detectives that Ganga was armed with a knife and was trying to stab him during the argument. He said that to save his life, he stabbed him and ran into the backdam where he remained for several hours. Upon his return home, their mother, Margaret Gouvia took him to the Suddie Police Station where he was taken into custody.

The police, in a statement issued on Monday, had said that investigations revealed that around 15:00hrs, the suspect, the 32-year-old deceased, and their other brother, Muneshwar Persaud, were imbibing when there was an argument between the suspect and Ganga. “The suspect dealt the victim a lash to his head with a rum bottle. The third relative pushed the suspect away. Both the suspect and victim exited the house via the back and front doors respectively,” the statement said.

It added that Muneshwar later noticed the suspect standing at the side of the house shouting, “He dead! He’s dead!” According to the police, Muneshwar further claimed that about 10 feet away from the suspect, he saw the deceased in a pool of blood bleeding from a wound to his left side under the arm. He and a neighbour rushed Persaud to the Suddie Hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead.

According to relatives, Muneshwar was injured during the incident. In relating their version of events, they said that the brothers were drinking at their mother’s house around 22:00hrs when Muneshwar and his wife had a misunderstanding. They claimed that Ganga, who is a labourer, armed himself with a rum bottle and dealt Muneshwar a lash to the head. The suspect, who was holding a knife, then stabbed Ganga.

Muneshwar related that after his wounded brother dropped to the ground, he took two deep breaths and died. The suspect was said to be the sole breadwinner for the household and the one who took care of his 58-year-old mother. Police are continuing their investigations.