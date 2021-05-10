News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man wanted by police for wounding incident
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

THE police in Port Mourant, Region Six (East Corentyne-Berbice), are currently looking for someone who goes by the alias “Dumb boy,” after a labourer whom he was in a confrontation with was discovered with a head injury.
Fifty-year-old Shazad Madeen called “Shazo”, was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment, after he was picked up by a neighbour who had found him lying in his yard with blood coming from his head.
The incident occurred around 22:30hrs on Saturday. Madeen is said to be in a stable condition.
According to a police report, the neighbour noted that moments prior to discovering the injured Madeen, he had observed the man and the suspect in a scuffle.
“Sometime after the neighbour states that he came outside and saw Shazo laying on the ground under his house with blood coming from his head. He then went over to his sister’s house and called for help and rushed Shazo to the Port Mourant Public Hospital and [he was] transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment,” the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.