Man wanted by police for wounding incident

THE police in Port Mourant, Region Six (East Corentyne-Berbice), are currently looking for someone who goes by the alias “Dumb boy,” after a labourer whom he was in a confrontation with was discovered with a head injury.

Fifty-year-old Shazad Madeen called “Shazo”, was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment, after he was picked up by a neighbour who had found him lying in his yard with blood coming from his head.

The incident occurred around 22:30hrs on Saturday. Madeen is said to be in a stable condition.

According to a police report, the neighbour noted that moments prior to discovering the injured Madeen, he had observed the man and the suspect in a scuffle.

“Sometime after the neighbour states that he came outside and saw Shazo laying on the ground under his house with blood coming from his head. He then went over to his sister’s house and called for help and rushed Shazo to the Port Mourant Public Hospital and [he was] transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment,” the report said.