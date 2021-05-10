Businessman arrested after marijuana found at his Buxton residence

A 65-year-old businessman of Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on Saturday after police discovered over 2000 grams of marijuana at his residence. Some of the marijuana was reportedly found on his person, while another quantity was discovered in a kitchen drawer on the premises. Overall, the drugs weighed 2242 grams. According to a report from the police, acting on information, a search was conducted at the residence by a party of police officers from the Regional Division 4C “[The police] found a large, transparent ziplock bag which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis on his person. A further search on his residence revealed two transparent ziploc bags in a drawer in the kitchen area containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, and another transparent ziploc bag in a fridge containing a quantity of leaves seeds and stems,” the police said.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station, where the narcotic was weighed. Charges are expected to be laid shortly.