Two batches graduate in GDF leadership courses

SEVENTY-six ranks from various units across the force have graduated following their successful completion of the Section Commander Course 2021-01.

The soldiers graduated at a simple ceremony held at Colonel Ulric Pilgrim Officer Cadet School (CUPOCS) Drill Square, Base Camp Stephenson Timehri, on Thursday.

Corporal (CPL) Carl Cummings received the Best Graduating Student prize while CPL, Rod Jeffrey received the award for the runner-up Best Graduating Student Award. The award for Best Drill was awarded to Leading Rating (LR), Paul Yaw; Best Shot to CPL, Ryan Wilson and Best Military Knowledge to CPL, Dwayne Jackson. CPL Trevon Issacs gained the Best Fitness Award. The course aimed to equip the participants with the skills to lead and administer an infantry section, squad, or equivalent effectively in peacetime or combat and was conducted over 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, 94 ranks drawn from various units across the force graduated from the Junior Leaders Course 2021-01.

Able Rating James Mc Aulay excelled in all course areas, copping three awards for outstanding performance.

He was the Best Graduating Student and also received awards for Best Military Knowledge and Best Shot. Lance Corporal (LCPL) Nikolai Gittens was adjudged the runner-up to the Best Graduating Student. LCPL Odwin Tudor received the Best Fitness Prize and the award for Best Drill went to LCPL Jabar Rupwah.

This 12-week course equips the soldiers with the required skills to lead and administer a section, squad, or equivalent in peacetime or combat.

In his address to both courses, Colonel General Staff, Julius Skeete congratulated the graduates and highlighted the importance of self-disciple as the most pertinent asset for a successful military career.

“You will be expected to effectively command other ranks subordinate to you. In some cases, nine or even 12 ranks, and, if you will be responsible for these soldiers you have to be capable of supervising them properly. If you cannot manage yourselves, you will be poor supervisors of others,” he said.

In closing, Colonel Skeete expressed the hope that the graduates do not become complacent. He urged them to use the training they received to improve themselves and their respective units. Colonel Skeete reiterated that by being influential leaders at the junior level, they would also become effective senior leaders.

He also reminded the ranks to maintain the national COVID -19 protocols and encouraged them to get vaccinated.

In honour of a fallen comrade, CPL Lancelot Giddings, the assemblage observed a moment of silence. CPL Giddings was one of the students on the Section Commanders Course.