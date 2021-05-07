News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Tamika Garnett balances work and motherhood
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Tamika Garnett
Tamika Garnett

I AM mom to a very energetic, bubbly, amazingly friendly three-year-old boy. Being a single mom in the media is definitely hard because that’s two competing, demanding occupations. I’m so grateful to have great support and encouragement along the way that has helped me navigate the environment and make it work. From my supportive family members who I can turn to for babysitting when I feel overwhelmed, to even my coworkers, who are so friendly and helpful whenever I bring my son to my workplace, I feel the love and support. I’ve also had the fortune of working at a media house where my superiors are always understanding and accommodating of my situation as a single mom and the challenges I face.

I don’t think they will ever understand just how grateful I am for that, especially because it enables me to ensure I can focus on enjoying what it means to be a mom. Being a mom is something I’ve aspired to from a very young age. I had an obsession with babies and my family would always joke that I needed to hurry up and have my own child. I had my son in my late 20s and though I wish I could’ve started having children at a younger age, I’m glad I waited until I was a little more financially stable, so I can be able to give my son an appropriate life. I love everything about being a mom, but I think that’s also because my son has just made that easy. He’s amazing. Being a mom has been everything I’ve always dreamt it would be, sometimes I feel like I need to pinch myself to be sure this is real and I’m not still just dreaming.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.