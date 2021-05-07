Tamika Garnett balances work and motherhood

I AM mom to a very energetic, bubbly, amazingly friendly three-year-old boy. Being a single mom in the media is definitely hard because that’s two competing, demanding occupations. I’m so grateful to have great support and encouragement along the way that has helped me navigate the environment and make it work. From my supportive family members who I can turn to for babysitting when I feel overwhelmed, to even my coworkers, who are so friendly and helpful whenever I bring my son to my workplace, I feel the love and support. I’ve also had the fortune of working at a media house where my superiors are always understanding and accommodating of my situation as a single mom and the challenges I face.

I don’t think they will ever understand just how grateful I am for that, especially because it enables me to ensure I can focus on enjoying what it means to be a mom. Being a mom is something I’ve aspired to from a very young age. I had an obsession with babies and my family would always joke that I needed to hurry up and have my own child. I had my son in my late 20s and though I wish I could’ve started having children at a younger age, I’m glad I waited until I was a little more financially stable, so I can be able to give my son an appropriate life. I love everything about being a mom, but I think that’s also because my son has just made that easy. He’s amazing. Being a mom has been everything I’ve always dreamt it would be, sometimes I feel like I need to pinch myself to be sure this is real and I’m not still just dreaming.