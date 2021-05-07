Decomposed body found in Buxton trench

THE partially decomposed body of 46-year-old Shelton Henry, of Lot 202 Area ‘G’ Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was, on Thursday, found floating in a trench on the eastern half of Company Road, Buxton, ECD. The discovery was made around 09:00 hours by villagers in the area, according to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF). The body was subsequently identified by Henry’s uncle, Gavin McPherson. Investigations revealed that Henry, who was unemployed, was last seen by a relative of his around 15:00 hours on May 4, 2021, lying on Company Road, Buxton, ECD, allegedly in a drunken state. Officers of GPF examined Henry’s body, but no marks of violence were seen on the exposed areas. Henry was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead, then to the Lyken Funeral Home, where a Post-Mortem Examination will be conducted.