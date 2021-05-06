Minister McCoy congratulates Raghubir on election as President of regional media body

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, has congratulated Guyana Press Association (GPA)’s President, Nazima Raghubir, on her election to the helm of the Caribbean Media Workers Association. “Ms. Raghubir’s achievement is a momentous one, as it ushered in the 30th annual World Press Freedom Day observance which refocused the attention of the world’s media on the critical use of Information as a public good,” Minister McCoy said in a recent message. He said it also comes during a remarkable season of global breakthroughs for women’s leadership and is emblematic of the indefatigable strength of the Guyanese media fraternity. “We can expect that the high standards of professionalism and advocacy exercised in her role as president of the Guyana Press Association will be extended across the region,” Minister McCoy posited.