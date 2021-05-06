Gold miner murdered allegedly by wife

POLICE are investigating the death of 35-year-old Dameon George, who was murdered, allegedly, by his reputed wife, on Wednesday.

According to information from the police, the body of George, a gold miner of North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini), was found motionless around 07:45 hours, with a stab wound to the ear. The victim was immediately taken to the Baramita Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect has since been apprehended and is in the custody of the police, as investigations continue.